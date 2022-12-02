Soulful Christmas in the Corridor

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission’s annual Soulful Christmas returns this year.

This is a free community event open to all. Enjoy family-friendly activities that included toy giveaways, art activities, storytelling hours, a Christmas Market, horse drawn wagon rides, a Black owned business Holiday Market, Christmas Tree lighting, and visits from Kente Claus.

It is taking place on December 3rd from 10am to 6pm at the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church located at 665 Michigan Avenue in Buffalo.

For more information for this event visit MichiganStreetBuffalo.org