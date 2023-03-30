Solar in New York with EDF Renewables

EDF Renewables is a renewable energy development company working on several solar projects coming to the Western New York area.

Haylee Ferington, community relations manager, tells us they currently working on working 7 solar + storage projects in the works, totaling more than 1400 MW. She says, that probably doesn’t mean much to the most people but that can power approximately 350,000 NY homes. The projects are in various stages of development and set to come online between 2025 and 2028. They will bring a tremendous amount of economic growth, including over $100 Million in revenues to host towns, counties, and school districts, over1,2900 hundred jobs and stability to family farms in Western New York. Our goal is to create longstanding partnerships with community groups so that our efforts are community driven and focused.

What can we do to prepare? Haylee says, “I would say, talk to folks, do your homework with reliable sources and get out there and have positive conversations about the many benefits of solar energy.”

Haylee say if a person is a member of a community where a solar project is located, they can count on a stabilized tax revenue or potentially new projects that their town can invest in from the revenues garnered, they can see some locally recreated jobs and they work with our communities to do a lot of really fun projects.

If you want to learn more about EDF Renewables and their projects in NY visit EDFRSolarNY.com