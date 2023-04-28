So many new reasons to check out The Barrel Factory!

If you haven't been to The Barrel Factory in a while, now that the weather is taking a turn for the better, it's a great time to check out their latest events and deals.

Tara Bystran, Co-Owner of The Barrel Factory, gave AM Buffalo's Emily Lampa a tour of their beautiful restaurant, bar, and events center in the Old First Ward. Bystran explained how it's a perfect place to meet up with friends, have a date night, hang out with family, or host your next family.

While the space is large, Bystran says the aesthetic and vibe is all about intimacy. Make sure to watch the video above for the tour of this one of a kind space!

The Barrel Factory has 1/2 Price Wing Wednesdays - where you can get all their wing varieties for half off. And on Thursdays, they're now offering #ThursDATE.

Check out their Facebook Page for more on those deals! facebook.com/BarrelFactory