Snow Shoeing on Fitness Friday

With more snow ahead for Western New York this weekend, don't let that keep you indoors. Robbie Raugh, gives us some helpful snow shoeing tips on this Fitness Friday. Snow shoeing can be easy on the joints and a fun way to burn up to 1000 calories an hour. For more helpful fitness tips from Robbie, please visit robbieraugh.com.
Posted at 5:16 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 17:16:38-05
