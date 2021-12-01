Smart holiday shopping with Trae Bodge

Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert has some great gift ideas for us. Trae says what’s interesting about this holiday shopping season is that people are spending more than ever and it’s more important than ever to look for ways to save on your holiday shopping.

Trae says to use one online shopping tool and she recommends honey by PayPal. She says it is a great way to discover, coupons, deals, rewards and you can even earn cash back on select purchases. It is a great way to save on your holiday shopping this year.

Another idea for the person on your list are gift sets. Trae says she read a lot of gift guides during the holiday shopping season, always looking for the best gift set. Trae says she loves gift sets because it is a fun way to discover things and it’s a great bang for your buck. For the beauty lovers on your list Trae recommends The Body Shop and says they have an incredible holiday gift selection.

What do you get for the person who is hard to shop for? Trae says the person who is tricky usually has a smart phone so you can get them some accessories for their smart phone, like a blue tooth speaker or some headphones or a smart garage controller. The smart garage controller from m Q pares with the myQ app on your smart phone and your favorite home owner can control their garage door no matter where they are. It also pares with Amazon key even so when you get your Amazon delivery and you’re not home you can open the garage for the delivery. It works with groceries as well and it is under $30.

For more information go to truetrae.com