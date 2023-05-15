Slow Roll keeps on rolling and never repeats a route

Slow roll Buffalo is a non-profit organization that is meant to provide inclusive community experiences that connect people, places and causes by bicycle. The weekly ride is 10 miles around the community with two stops. And the ride, always ends with a party and fellowship. Just bring a bike or swing by afterwards for the party.

"Bicycling is a good time to bring people together," says Seamus Gallivan, co-founder of Slow Roll Buffalo. Seamus says this event is for all ages in all types of attire. Riders ranging in age from 4 to 99 have cycled their way through the weekly route. The routes are determined by the theme of the ride. And in the 10 years of rolling through communities they have never repeated a route.

You only have to register once online or on site and you can join the fun on any of the 27 rides.

For more information on Slow Roll visit slowrollbuffalo.org/