Slow Roll Buffalo: Not just motivating us to bike ride, getting us geared up to be generous

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We all know that slow roll Buffalo is a great way to experience the beauty and history of Buffalo.

This year there are more than 25 rides across the city.

But, Slow Roll Buffalo goes beyond just a bike ride. After the attack at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, volunteers shifted gears and helped deliver and collect food for the entire community. Watch the interview our Emily Lampa did with Slow Roll Buffalo co-founder, Seamus Gallivan - to find out the different ways you can help the local community through five different community groups they're partnering with.

For more information on Slow Roll Buffalo just go to: Slow Roll Buffalo - Connecting Communites by Bicycle