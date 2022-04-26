Slow Roll Buffalo kicks off new season

The Slow Roll is back. It will take place on 27 consecutive Mondays beginning this upcoming Monday. Janelle Brooks from Slow Roll Buffalo joined us on AM Buffalo to tell us all about it.

What are the requirements? Janelle says there are very few requirements; all you need is a bike, a will to ride and an available Monday between May and October and they invite you to come on down.

Janelle says for those who may not have been on a bike in awhile or maybe have an older bike we definitely suggest you take your bike to a bike shop to get a tune-up.

She says for children under 14, a helmet is a requirement. It is a New York State law that anybody under the age of 14 has to have a helmet and she says we also encourage individuals over the age of 14 where a helmet as well to help keep you safe and ensure that everything is there while you are riding.

Janelle says for every ride that we do, we are partnering with a local business to be able to have our pre-ride festivities as well as our post ride. She says we have a post ride after party which absolutely helps to stimulate the economy. This coming Monday they are leaving from the Ukrainian Center and she says being able to connect with the individuals that are in that community and at the Ukrainian Center, we always partner with local food and beverage vendors so that we are able to help get the word out about their business and also to get individuals to be able to celebrate them. Off ride we have 50/50’s raffles merchandise to purchase and it’s just a great time to enjoy connecting with others. Janelle tells us they also have individuals who don’t ride but come and hang with everyone afterwards. She says we would love for you to come out and enjoy this, if they are coming pre-ride or post ride we have individuals, staff at our tent throughout the entirety of our time on Mondays. She goes on to say we set up about 4:30 and are closing down around 10pm and we leave the place exactly as we found it, if not better so that we can go into the communities as much as we need to.