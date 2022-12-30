Sleep tips for the holidays with sleep expert Soda Kuczkowski

It is the most wonderful time of the year! Although the holiday celebrations are a time of excitement, they can also bring challenges with sleep as we are busier causing the potential for many disruptions to arise from the changes in our schedules - from later sleep times to changes in eating and drinking habits as well as it being a time for heightened emotions. So what are some ways we can stay on track?

First, if you are traveling – especially to another time zone – start moving your sleep schedule leading up to your trip to get in sync with the new time.

Second – prepare – if you know you will be in a new environment -pack and bring the right sleep tools, From an eye mask to block light to earplugs or a sound machine to minimize awakenings due to new environmental noises. Last, remember to stay hydrated! Drinking water will help keep you fuller to minimize overeating, overdrinking and help flush out excess cortisol that can lead to added stress. Remember during this time it is even more important to prioritize sleep to manage your mental and physical health. Wishing you and your families a happy holiday season. Sleep Well.