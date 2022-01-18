Skin care products for your area code

When you think of frigid winter weather…you think of cozy fireplaces, steaming hot chocolate and aging skin. Unfortunately, the cold climate is an enemy of your complexion. But…Ulli Haslacher, founder and CEO of Pour Moi Skincare has the winter fix!!

Ulli says the cold weather ages skin and we call it polar aging and it happens to everybody, it doesn’t matter what age you are, ethnicity, gender and even skin type. She says the winter cold weather is a moisture thief and it robs instantly 30% of hydration from your skin when temperature drops to 45 degrees.

Ulli says our skincare creates a feather light, breathable invisible shield within your skin. There is no plugged pores, no build-up and that’s how you maximize hydration and anti-aging results in this cold weather. She says that’s why we have ten patents and that’s why we won Time Magazine’s invention of the year in 2020.

You can get the 6-piece youth burst kit: Polar for a special price of $99 plus you get free shipping. The retail value is $239.

