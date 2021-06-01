Skin care for your pets

In this week's Pet Talk Tuesday, Dr. Stephanie Wolf discusses the importance of skin care for pets. Keeping an eye on changes to your pet's skin and fur can help you catch any internal issues. Dr. Wolf also suggests maintaining a balanced quality diet along with checking for fleas and ticks regularly to keep your pet healthy. For more information, please visit: nfveterinarysociety.org
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 18:04:57-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.