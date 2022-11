If you enjoy “Christmas in the Country” or “Yuletide in the Country”, You will Love RUSTIC BUFFALO’s HOLIDAY SIP & SHOP!

Come enjoy the largest holiday shopping event in Niagara County at Lockport’s breathtaking Palace Theatre! Having recently undergone a multi-million-dollar renovation, the theatre can comfortably accommodate several hundred guests as they browse 117 of Rustic Buffalo’s local artisans.

For more information, please visit rusticbuffalodecor.com.