An amazing event happening this weekend where you can help women across Western New York. Emily is joined by Chris Belin, vice president Women Inspired through Networking & Collaboration and Michelle Barron, executive director of Dress for Success.

Sip, Shop and Support is taking place tomorrow (11/13) at the Buffalo Events Center from 11am – 2pm. It is going to feature 25 women owned business from throughout Western New York. Chris says we would like people to do their shopping with them and we are going to have a wine pull, raffle baskets, and a 50/50. All the money from all that and the tickets are going to go to Dress for Success.

Michelle says Dress for Success is an organization that provides women with free professional attire. She says they help them navigate the world of entering the workforce by way of providing them with mock interviews, resume writing, financial literacy, and the power of the suit. She goes on to say they have to look good, feel good, and feel confident going into the job interview.

For more information go to wincbuffalo.com