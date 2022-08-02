Singer/songwriter Mackenzie Porter talks with AM Buffalo about CMA Fest

Tomorrow night right here on Channel 7 you can watch the CMA Fest with 30 must-see performances from music’s hottest artists! Get ready for three-hours of jam-packed entertainment with first-time hosts Dierks Bentley and Elle King and epic collaborations and stellar performances featuring Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborn, Luke Combs, Wynonna Judd, Elle King, Zac Brown Band and so many more. The CMA caught up with a few of the performers who chatted about coming back to the big stage after COVID. Check out what they have to say.

Also performing tomorrow is Mackenzie Porter and Emily and Mercedes got a chance to talk to her. Mackenzie Porter is a Canadian country singer/songwriter and actress. When asked what it means to perform on the CMA’s Mackenize says, “It means everything. It’s kind of a staple in Nashville if you are an artist, to get to play something like this and the last time I played CMA Fest was probably six years ago and I played some B-side stage and like nobody came to it and the next year I got to play it, we were playing at Nissan Stadium and it’s a pretty cool thing. I’ve really looked forward to it my whole career.”

Mackenzie has released one self-titled album, has four Canada Country number ones with "About You", "These Days", "Seeing Other People", and "Pickup", and she is featured on Dustin Lynch's number one Country Airplay hit "Thinking 'Bout You".

You can follow Mackenzie Porter on Instagram @Mackenziepmusic.

The CMA fest airs tomorrow night, August 3rd at 8pm right here on Channel 7.