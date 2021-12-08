Simple swaps – Snack healthy this holiday season

Registered dietician Liz Shaw says even as a dietician I am always struggling with what should I bring that is healthy, filling and is going to make me satisfied until my next meal. She says you want to focus on three big nutrients, fiber, proteins and healthy fats and I have what you want to throw in your purse today. She says Wonderful pistachios has perfect portion packs that you can toss in with one of the Pomegranate arils which are fresh pomegranate seeds. Liz tells us that they pack 5 grams of filling fiber, so pare the pomegranate arils with the pistachios which is a good source of plant based protein and fiber you have this dynamic duo that is going to keep you satiated and filled well into your next meal.

She says things are so stressful so that’s why she has a fresh pomegranate smoothie. She uses 100% fresh pomegranate juice with no added sugars, fillers or preservatives so you feel really good about giving it to your kids and with seasonal butternut squash in there, it is an immune enhancing beverage that you can really feel good about giving to everyone in your crew.

For dessert Liz has a festive fruit nacho platter. She took some thinly sliced apples and topped them with a homemade pistachio nut butter and topped them with the pomegranate arils for a nice pop of color.

