Showcasing Women in Medicine for Women's History Month

Dr. Drucy Borowitz joined Emily and Mercedes to celebrate Women's History Month. When she graduated high school 1970’s like to women’s rights were very limited. She makes the point that women have come a long way and we shouldn’t take it for granted. Women were just able to get a credit card or house in their name.

She spoke about Dr. Dorothy Andersen – the first person to describe cystic fibrosis. She was a pathologist (because no one would give her a job taking care of live patients). She also highlighted Dr. Erika Bruck, the first doctor in Buffalo who treated people with CF. (She received her medical degree in Germany just before WWII and fled to Turkey, then to the US) So many women have helped in the medical field and beyond and they need to be recognized! One thing Dr. Drucy also made clear....your path is never straight, so pivoting is a part of the journey to making a difference in this life.