Shopping local for the holidays at Rustic Buffalo

A great way to shop this season is to shop local and what better place than at Rustic Buffalo. Rustic Buffalo is made up of 110 local artisans. John Pirrone, owner of Rustic Buffalo says the artisans bring their ware together and we sell all of their products for them. He says 110 artisans is like supporting 110 families and that’s why shopping local is so important.

John welcomes our Canadian neighbors and says Rustic Buffalo is located just 30 miles from the border.

Rosemary and Randy are two of the artisan vendors at Rustic Buffalo. They sell repurposed items. Randy shows us a sewing machine that they made into a tractor.

John says besides supporting the families, we have no supply chain issues so you don’t have to worry about receiving holiday gifts through the mail and having delays of that nature. He says everything here is unique because it is handmade by the artisan so you may come in one day and find an item you love and come in the next day and find something completely different because it is all unique and that’s what I love about Rustic Buffalo.

For more information about Rustic Buffalo and this event go to Rusticbuffalodecor.com