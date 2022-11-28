Shop and save big during Amazon's Cyber Monday Event

Amazon is bringing customers more ways to shop and save this holiday during its Cyber Monday Weekend event starting Saturday, November 26 through Monday, November 28. With hundreds of thousands of new deals dropping, customers can shop some of the hottest brands of the season, including savings across Amazon Devices and top brands like American Girl, Bose, Hover-1 Electric Scooters, Oakley, and Peloton. Saige Kolpack, Amazon spokesperson, will be live from the Amazon TV Studio to showcase all the incredible deals shoppers can find this Cyber Monday.

For more information go to amazon.com/cybermonday

