Shea’s Prepares to open

Mel Camp was at Shea’s Preforming Arts Center. The seats are empty now but not for long. Albert Nocciolino, Shea’s Buffalo Theatre Broadway partner-producer says Frozen will kick off the post COVID season for two weeks in September, with a bunch of shows in between, and Hamilton in December but they are also really excited that they had three shows left from the season before; Anastasia, Escape to Margaritaville, and The Band’s Visit. So, they will have eight new shows plus the three from last year.

The stage has been dark for 14 months due to the pandemic and it has had an impact on everyone says Albert Nocciolino, first of all jobs, people, the community, the economic impact, restaurants closed, hotels but we will reopen just like Broadway. He says people will be back on the streets, filling our theater, bringing the kind of excitement to everyone’s life, here at Shea’s with the great team who runs this magnificent theater and, eleven shows. Albert Nocciolino says they are so excited, and the patrons have been so supportive, so loyal and we are very grateful for that. He says before they were able to announce the new rescheduled dates, over 12,000 people renewed their subscriptions without knowing exactly when and all of a sudden, they are close to 15,000 people renewing. He says they are very excited about a great season with tremendous support.

