Shakespeare in Delaware Park starts next week

Emily and Mercedes were at Delaware Park for a preview of Shakespeare in Delaware Park. The first performance is next week. They are spoke with Lisa Ludwig, executive director of Shakespeare in Delaware Park.

Lisa says, “It is our 47th season of free Shakespeare and we are so happy to be back here on the hill this summer.” Because of COVID they weren’t able to do our mainstage productions for the last couple of years, but they did do touring productions over the past two years which Lisa says were hugely successful and they were so happy to be able to do live performances.

Lisa says, “This year we are doing a touring production again, we opened a couple nights ago and then next Thursday, June 23rd we are back on the hill full swing. ‘As You Like It’ opens on June 23rd and we are here with that show until July 17th and then ‘A Midnight Summer Night’s Dream' comes July 28th - August 21st.”

The shows are free to everyone. They do take donations at intermission. Lisa says “It is so cool to see people again, 47 years right, they came when they were young and now they are grandparents bringing their grandchildren and their children. It’s something people look forward to every summer and sometimes it’s the first live theater anybody have seen. And, you can bring your little ones and if you have to leave during the middle of the show and come back another night, come back another night. You can come as many times as you want and enjoy it.”

Norm Sham, production manager and actor shares that his first production was in 2003. He says, “This is like no other place, no other stage, no other event or spirit, there’s not much like it.”

For more information go to ShakespeareinDelawarePark.org