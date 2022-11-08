Sending the gift of books to troops and veterans around the world

Operation Paperback is a national, non-profit organization, whose volunteers collect gently-used books and send them to American troops overseas, as well as veterans and military families here at home. Since 1999, we have shipped over 2.9 million books to countries all over the world. For more information on how to donate monetary gifts or books or to receive books, please visit operationpaperback.org
