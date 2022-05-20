Seeking therapy after this traumatic tragedy

This tragedy really hits home for Dr. Nicole Ferguson; she grew up in this neighborhood. Dr. Nicole Ferguson says, “I grew up, I was born and raised in that area and my grandparents owned a home there for fifty plus years, my mom was raised there, my aunts and uncles so the community is a large part of what makes me who I am today, and wonderful group, beautiful souls and my heart goes out to everyone affected, my heart goes out to those who have lost their lives, their families, all of those who are affected by this tragedy.”

When asked what do you say about healing, Dr. Nicole Ferguson says “healing is going to be an individual process. The grief cycle works differently for everybody right now; I think we are all in a state of shock, a sort of numbness that has overtaken our community. She goes on to say we will be in a state of denial for a while that this has even happened but hopefully, we will move to a place finding peace and acceptance. I feel therapy is needed for everyone and this is a great time for people to reach out and to get the support that is needed.”

When seeking therapy where do you start? Dr. Ferguson says, “Psychology Today, pyschologytoday.com has a great directory of therapists, psychiatrists; you can go on there and you look for those who are in your area, you can for those who specialize in various topics. She says there are a lot of therapists that specialize in trauma therapy, grief counseling, and so that is something to look for. She goes on to say, I know Renovated Soul Counseling Services is offering free group counseling for those in the community this week and afterwards they are offering discounted therapy for those who may not have insurance. She says there are a number of other organizations that are reaching out that are helping as well. Also, one can call Crisis Services, that is a way to kind of get yourself grounded, find some techniques that work for you so that you are able to stand strong during this time”.

How do you find a therapist that is the right therapist for you? Dr. Ferguson says, “finding someone who understands you who you can relate to, who relates to you, someone who understands what you are going through, has the qualifications to treat whatever is going on. She says it is a trial and error thing where you have to find a therapist who you connect with and if you don’t find that you are connecting with that therapist, you are not getting the progress you want, then find someone else, but just kind of hanging in there and never giving up hope and just kind of looking around and getting to know each therapist until you find the right one for you.