See Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in concert at Artpark

Joining us on AM Buffalo today is Rob Spiegelman, the conductor of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in concert. Rob says, “Imagine going to a movie and hearing this incredible music coming out of the screen. You think of Star Wars, Jaws and E.T. all written by Jon Williams, greatest film composer still alive, and imagine you go to that movie again and this time you have a 90 piece live symphony orchestra with a 50 piece choir playing the music live to the movie, that’s what we are doing with Harry Potter the third installment, The Prisoner of Azkaban.”

It is happening at Artpark on July 9th at 8pm and there are different kinds of tickets you can get. You can sit inside or outside under the stars.

For more information go to harrypotterinconcert.com

