“Secrets to Sticking to New Year's Resolution(s) This Year

Buihe Madu, author and creator of the 24-Hour Blueprint method joined us today on AM Buffalo. He says 45% of Americans make New Year’s resolutions and 25% of them quit by the end of the first week. In order to stick to them we have to do what the eight percent that stick to their resolutions do. Buihe says we are part of the 92% when we are not honoring our resolutions.

There are things that the eight percent do, that we can take some notes on. Buihe Madu shows us how we can easily go from being part of the 92% that don’t achieve their goals to being part of the 8% that do by applying his 24 Hour Blueprint principles and practices to bridge the gap.