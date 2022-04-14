Seaster at the Aquarium of Niagara

The Aquarium of Niagara is celebrating "Seaster" Friday April 15th through Sunday April 17th. Guests will be able to participate in counting the number of eggs hidden in the aquarium displays. The eggs are also enrichment devices for the animals. There is activities for all ages to enjoy including the M&T Bank Shark and Ray Bay Touch Pool. For more information including the special hours for this weekend, please visit AquariumofNiagara.org.