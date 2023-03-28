Scholarship offerings from The Links, Inc.

Mercedes Wilson was joined by Beverly Burch- Publicity Chair of the Buffalo (NY) Chapter of the Links, Inc. and Stacy Lewis Beauford, Co-Chair of the Health & Human Services Facet for the Chapter.

Beverly tells us the Links was started in 1946 in Philadelphia by two visionary women who saw the potential and the need to do things in the community. Those women are and Sarah Strickland Scott and Margaret Rosell Hawkins.

Today, Beverly and Stacy are here to tell us about the scholarships they are offering. There are four scholarships that are available.

1. Buffalo (NY) Links Scholarship for graduating 12th graders entering college by Fall 2023

2. James & Vernette Patterson Engineering Scholarship for graduating 12th graders going into an engineering program or a current college student majoring in Engineering.

3. Joan E. Sutton Memorial Scholarship for African American Females age 21& older interested in continuing education or a special activity/project

4. Brian Michael Harper Memorial Scholarship for a student attending Cornell University

The deadline for all applications: April 7, 2023

For more information visit LinksBuffalochapter.org/.scholarships