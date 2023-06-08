Sandy Beach Yacht Club's "Cigar and Cars" is this weekend

Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson were joined by several members of the Sandy Beach Yacht Club to learn their rich history, how they have helped the community and about their event coming up this weekend.

Cars and Cigars will be held Saturday, June 10th at1851 Winter Road, Grand Island, NY 14072. It goes from 11:00am to 6:00pm. The car show starts at 12:00pm and the awards at 4:00pm. Food will be served all day.

Everyone is invited to join for a full day of amazing cars , cigars, boats, music and the best view on the upper Niagara River.

The Sandy Beach Yacht Club invites all model cars and trucks to this car show event.

You can register online at carsandcigarsbuffalo.com