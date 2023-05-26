Salsa in the Park celebrates 10th year bringing outdoor music and dance to Delaware Park

Salsa in the Park is back on Monday, and organizers are extra excited because this is a big year!

Dance instructor, and founder of Salsa in the Park, Sarah Haykel came on AM Buffalo to share with Emily & Mercedes some history on this beloved summer event series at the Rose Gardens Pavilion at Marcy Casino in Delaware Park. She explained that she founded Salsa for the Soul in 2008, and started Salsa in the Park in 2013.

Haykel describes Salsa in the Park as a special Latin dancing summer event that starts with a beginners dance lesson, followed by open social dancing to Salsa, Timba (Cuban Salsa), Bachata, Merengue, Cha Cha Cha, and Kizomba.

Salsa in the Park kick off on Monday, June 5th. It's every 1st and 3rd Monday in June through August. Lessons begin at 6:30pm. The dancing stops at 9pm. This year, the Grand Finale Party is on August 21st, from 6:30-9:30pm.

We're told the events are weather dependent. If one of the events needs to be canceled due to inclement weather, the information will be posted by 4pm on the day of the event.

Haykel asks that all participants bring their own water in reusable water bottles.

Admission to Salsa in the Park is $15 a person and includes the dance lesson for beginners and the dance social to follow.

The Grand Finale Party on August 21st is $20 per person. There will be live Latin music by Sol y Sombra.

Sarah Haykel tells Emily & Mercedes this is a family friendly event series. Children under 10 years old are free of charge for all events. She adds that you don't need a dance partner to participate and enjoy great music and dance outdoors.