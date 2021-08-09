Salsa Dancing Monday Nights

If you are looking to learn some new dance moves or have a fun date night, Salsa in the Park on Monday nights is a great idea. Including tonight, there is only two weeks left to have some laughs, dance some salsa and watch the sunset in the beautiful Rose Garden of Delaware Park. For more information, please click here www.sarahhaykel.com/summer-salsa-and-latin-dancing-at-salsa-in-the-park-2021/.