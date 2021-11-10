Rustic Buffalo’s Holiday Sip and Shop is this weekend

John Pirrone, owner of Rustic Buffalo says they have over 110 local artisans amongst their three buildings so if you have not been here yet come on out. It is a great place for holiday shopping and they also have a café so it’s a great place to retreat and eat something while you are shopping.

Rustic Buffalo is heading out of Rustic Buffalo this weekend and heading to Lockport. It is Rustic Buffalo’s Sip and Shop. John says it is a temporary three-day event. It is a partnership with the Historic Palace Theater. They are teaming up to convert the theater into a Rustic Buffalo store with over 120 artisans. John says there is a five-dollar admission, but you will receive a five-dollar Rustic buck for shopping which is basically a free event. They have over 90 silent auction baskets totally over $10,000 in product. There will be 50/50 drawings, morning mimosa’s, live bands, beer and wine.

John says this is a local event that has been termed by the Buffalo News as the largest shopping event in Niagara County. This event benefits the Historic Palace Theater. John says if they can raise $40,000 through their silent auctions and 50/50’s that would be great. He says you don’t have to buy tickets ahead of time, you can buy them at the door, and we will welcome you graciously.

For more information about Rustic Buffalo and this event go to Rusticbuffalodecor.com