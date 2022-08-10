Roswell Park's resources for cancer

Tributes keep pouring in for the late Olivia Newton-John. Many of her friends refer to her as an “angel on earth” saying there will never be another one like her. Olivia Newton-John died two days ago at the age of 73, after a 30-year battle with cancer. Her struggle with cancer made her an inspiration to millions.

Stepping in with us today on AM Buffalo is Martha Hickey, the resource center manager for Roswell. She says when celebrities have a platform like they do they can really make cancer and cancer screenings and early detection much more public, much more aware, much more relaxed so that people feel more comfortable and confident coming forward and getting screened.

In the resource center they offer lots of information. Martha says it is a one-on-one comforting, welcoming environment supported by our wonderful staff and incredible team of volunteers. She says, “We have comforting items like our pashminas that we give to patients who are undergoing treatment. Sometimes you just need that little bit of warmth around your shoulders, sometimes the air conditioning is cold or sometimes for the caregiver who is sitting around for a long time and might want a little extra amount of warmth. These are all funded by our Roswell Park Alliance Foundation .”

The resource center is that soft place to land after a cancer diagnosis. She says patients often get nervous and scared after a diagnosis and then where do they turn. Martha Hickey says we try to keep them off the internet so we bring them into this living room setting in the resource center where we can say let’s sit down and talk about this cancer diagnosis, what are you worried about, what are the side affects your treatment is going to have and lets talk through ways you can best manage it so you can stay as healthy as you can during treatment.

The resource center has resources from Roswell Park clinicians and Martha says we have trusted partners and cancer resources that we can give our cancer patients as well.

They opened their elevate salon and had a ribbon cutting in May. She says it is a beautiful salon and they have hair stylists that are there three days a week who thin, trim and shape the wigs. They have wigs, hats with hair, head coverings, beanies, and all sorts of things to make you feel your best during your cancer treatment. Martha goes on to say they partner with Nickel City Skin Care and they are going to bringing back their eyebrow classes which is a way to help with the skin and appearance changes during cancer treatment.

For more information call 1-800-ROSWELL

If you want the resource center, you can call 716-845-8659