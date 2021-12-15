Rosina Foods has a new plant and job opportunities

Mel Camp is at Rosina Foods’ new state of the art factory in West Seneca. Don Dryzga, production supervisor says this company has been growing for years and now we built this multimillion-dollar factory that is state of the art and it is going to put out a lot of product, very good consistency quality product and we got of lot of new people we are hiring to keep it running and it’s very good for Rosina’s and good for the area. Don has worked for Rosina for 40 years and says when he started working at Rosina, the owners of the company worked right on the production floor with us and a lot of their family, we worked as a group. He says it is a family business, family run stuff and you know then as a group, obviously the owners are now more corporate, and we still have some of the family working on the floor with us and you know everyone seems to get along very well and we have a pretty good atmosphere her for the employees. Don says, don’t get me wrong, it’s very hard work but it’s something that the people who are here, tend to like; we have a lot people have been here 10, 15, 30 years and 40 years for myself.

Karen Eichner Director-Human Resources & Administration says they are looking for people with a really great attitude, who want to work for a fantastic family-owned business. She says we have all of their shifts open for second and third and a variety of positions from production, to maintenance to machine operator, just about anything you can think of we have available right now. What’s great about Rosina, Karen says, is that a lot of people don’t know that Rosina meatballs and Celentano pasta are made here in Western New York and when they find out they are their so surprised and then when they hear we have over 500 employees they are even more amazed at the size of the company so it’s really exciting.

When asked what was the thing he found most surprising or unbelievable about what you have created, Russell Corigliano - owner- president & CEO - Rosina Food Products, Inc. says that we have been able to keep this place family oriented. Russell says his dad who was the founder taught us to treat people like people and we are in the people business and if you can do that, you can do anything.

For more information or to apply go to rosina.com