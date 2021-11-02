Rock Out Hunger starts today

Mel was at Rock Out Hunger with Jigster from 97 Rock. Starting today at 3pm you can bring turkeys, non-perishable food, and monetary donations to the Rock out Hunger donation site located in the parking lot at Millard Fillmore Suburban hospital. Jigster from 97 Rock will be staying there until November 9th. All of the donations go to FeedMoreWNY.

If you can’t make it out to Millard Suburban Hospital to bring a donation, you can also make a monetary donation online at FeedMoreWNY.org/Rock-Out-Hunger

For more information go to FeedMoreWNY.org/Rock-Out-Hunger

