Rock Out Hunger 2022

Mercedes visited DJ Jickster at the Rock Out Hunger donation location to talked about Rock Out Hunger and how you can help. They are standing in one of two 54-foot trucks. One truck is refrigerated for the turkeys that are donated and another for all the other food. DJ Jickster says, “We are going to fill this truck up, we are going to fill the turkey truck up and we are going to make a lot of hard-working families, senior citizens, veterans, happy and have them have a great Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

It is super easy for you to make a donation. The donation trucks are located in the parking lot of Millard Fillmore Suburban hospital on Maple Road in Williamsville. You can just drive up where you can drop off your donation or if you don’t want to get out of your car, one of the fantastic FeedMore WNY volunteers will come up to your car and take your donation.

DJ Jickster will be living there for the duration of the food drive, and you can make a donation 24-hours a day. Rock Out Hunger will be collecting donations through Tuesday at 10am.

You can also make a monetary donation by going to 97Rock.com