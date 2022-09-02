Robbie Raugh works out with the AM Buffalo Kids

According to the CDC, children should get 60 minutes of exercise per day. They aren't getting that in a average school day, which leaves it to parents to make sure their children move when they get home. Robbie Raugh joined Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson on AM Buffalo, along with their daughters, to show some fun ways to keep the kids active.

Circuit training was the exercise of choice today and the girls had a blast. From push-ups to crunches the girls kept moving. The great thing about these exercises, according to Robbie is they can be done outside whether it's nice or it's snowing!

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.