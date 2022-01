Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert and her friend Ann Marie are making easy healthy appetizers that you may want to include for any celebration or get together. Robbie shows how you can make an alternative to Buffalo chicken wings with a great recipe for Buffalo cauliflower bites. She also has a tasty recipe for sweet potato avocado bites. Both recipes are healthy and delicious.

For more information and this recipe visit Robbie Raugh’s website Robbieraugh.com.