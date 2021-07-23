Riverside Saturdays the National Comedy Center

Now through August 7th you can enjoy Summer Fun Weeks at The National Comedy Center in Jamestown. What are summer fun weeks? Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center says in addition to your visit to the National Comedy Center museum attraction which tells the story of the entirety of comedy’s history and craft, during summer fun weeks they lean into some of the genres of comedy, like animated comedy, workplace comedy, slapstick, the healing power of comedy, and the legends of comedy. They keep the museum open a little later on Saturday nights until 7pm. Journey say each of these weeks culminate with a free Riverside Saturday and it’s all about fun. They also show an iconic movie on their outdoor screens.

Journey says the National Comedy Center is built within the historic train station of Jamestown that Lucille Ball would pass through on her way to auditions in New York for example and they have this wonderful riverfront on the other side of the building so we outfitted the patio and opened a bar that features Desi Arnaz’s original 1959 pool table and on the National Comedy Center park lawn we have two jumbo outdoor screens that show the films. Before the film they have live entertainment, kids comedy shows, and they even have a portion of the lawn just for outdoor play equipment and toys. She says it’s all about having a great time so by the afternoon you can experience one of the best new museums in the country and then step outside and enjoy the evening.

For more information visit comedycenter.org/summerfun

716-484-2222

