Resilience; Celebrating the Power of Love and Humanity at the Urban League Gala

Thomas Beauford, Jr, the President of the Buffalo Urban League joined AM Buffalo this morning to talk about their gala this Saturday November 12th at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. This year’s theme is one that is very fitting for our community: Resilience; Celebrating the Power of Love and Humanity. There will also be awards given out honoring leaders in the community for an organization whose mission is very powerful, “Empowering communities and changing lives”. For more information visit their website at https://www.buffalourbanleague.org/

