Rent an RV for travel this summer

Heading into Spring, Liza Droesch is planning her next outdoor adventure with the kids. She says with everything going on they wanted to be outdoors.

There definitely is an RV boom. Colleen Botello from Hi-Way Campers in Plainfield, Connecticut says the latest RV’s are tricked out for use even year-round. Some RV’s are useable in the winter and they are called four season. That means they are completed heated, enclosed, you have thermal windows. They are made to travel.

There are many northeast camping sites due to open this Spring. If you are not ready to buy you can rent. RVshare.com has over 200 travel trailers and RV’s in the area.

Jon Gray, CEO of RV Share says if you are new to RV’ing, know it is really fun. People love RV’ing and the satisfaction is incredibly high, and it really puts you out in places you that you just can’t get to with other forms of travel.

