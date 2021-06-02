Remembering to show yourself unconditional love

In this week's edition of Wellness Wednesday, Dr. Nicole Fergusonr reminds us that if we are only taking care of everyone else, we are missing out on something. We need to remember to show ourselves the same unconditional love and care we give our family and friends. For more information, please visit: http://www.unstoppablejoybook.com/
Posted at 5:14 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 17:14:05-04
