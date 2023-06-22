Remembering the Legacy - Mercedes and Emily share one of their favorite segments

Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa all this week have been sharing the legacy of AM Buffalo. Today they are sharing one of their favorite stories they did together. Take a look at the fun they had doing a segment on their Shakespearean adventure as well as some of the outtakes.

They also remember a year ago, the ribbon cutting of the new set and the announcement that Mercedes is now the offical co-host of the show.

There are so many happy memories of the show including rock climbing, food segments, ice skating, cross country skiing, dancing, camel kisses and so many more. Here are just a few of the many fun memories they had doing the show.