Remembering the Legacy: Keith Radford returns to shares memories of AM Buffalo

Former WKBW news anchor Keith Radford joined us on AM Buffalo to share some of his memories from AM Buffalo.

Keith says when he first started in 1987 AM Buffalo had a big studio audience. People would come in to be a part of the audience. That was when Brian Kahle and Cindy Abbott hosted the show.

When talking about the guests who appeared on AM Buffalo, Keith says it wasn't just local people but anyone who was anyone came on AM Buffalo, like Robert Goulet, Frank Sinatra, Jr., and Paul Anka. He says anyone who would come to the area to perform would come on AM Buffalo.

