Remembering the Legacy - Gina Luttuca, from the SPCA shares memories

Gina Lattuca, from the SPCA serving Erie County says the first time she appeared on AM Buffalo it was 33 years ago with host Brian Kahle. She said she would bring animals in and for awhile she was coming in weekly with Linda Pellegrino.

Gina says, "Over the years, I have to say I truly believe that AM Buffalo is part of why we are where we are now. When I started coming in 1990 I was employee number 32 at the SPCA. We were a very small shelter on Ensminger Road in Tonawanda and look, now we have about 100 - 135 employes, and we are in a large campus-like setting in West Seneca. This show had a lot to do with that growth. You were able to help us spread messages, spread news of our programs to audiences and I don't think we would have reached otherwise."

Gina also shared some of the programs currently going on at the SPCA such as If the fur fits trial adoptions, Tale for Two, Doggie Entourage and summer camps.

If you would like more information on the SPCA serving Erie County or any of their programs please visit yourspca.org/how-you-can-help/adopt/adoptable-animals/