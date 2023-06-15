Remembering the Legacy - FeedMore WNY

Catherine Schick from FeedMore WNY says throughout the years AM Buffalo has continued to step up and she has been fortunate to work with Emily, Mercedes, Mel, and Linda, sharing our stories, being at our food drives and Rock Out Hunger to share that people need our help.

Catherine Schick talks their mission as well as the need. She says Western New York has been and continues to be a wonderful supporter of FeedMore WNY and our neighbors who are facing food insecurity and may not have enough to eat, who have fallen on hard times.

FeedMore WNY relies on our community all year round to help ensure that our neighbors get nutritious food.

For more information visit Feedmorewny.org