Remembering the Legacy - Elizabeth Carey shares AM Buffalo memories and talks travel and the Buffalo Bills

Elizabeth Carey, AAA Central and Western New York, joined Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Preserve. She shared some of her favorite memories of AM Buffalo from when she worked at WKBW as well as her appearances on AM Buffalo.

Elizabeth is also here to talk travel and the Buffalo Bills. She tells us AAA just announced two trips to see the Bills' away games. The first is the season opener against the NY Jets and the second is the Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders and if you do both there is a discount. Elizabeth Carey says the Buffalo Bills London trip sold out in 24 hours.

If you would like more information on either of these trips or both visit AAA.com/groups.

