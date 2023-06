The Wing King Drew Cerza joined Emily and Mercedes on the AM Buffalo set. He reminisced about the many times he appeared on AM Buffalo throughout the years. Drew shared some fun stories. Mercedes and Emily also got to taste some delicious chicken wings that Drew brought in.

The 2023 National Wing Festival is taking place at Highmark Stadium on Labor Day weekend which is September 2nd and 3rd this year.

For more information on The National Wing Festival visit buffalowing.com