Remember your fur babies this holiday

As we scramble to find the perfect gifts, it is important to remember our furry friends. Pet living expert Kristen Levine, publisher of the popular blog Pet Living and co-author of the book Pampered Pets on a Budget has some holiday gift suggestions for your pets.

Kristen says it’s fun to buy gifts for our pets, but I would suggest you buy something you can do together and the reason for that is when we spend time with our pets, we release oxytocin which is the love hormone and that hormone helps to build the bond between us and our pets which ultimately results in a lot of health benefits that we all could use especially during the holiday season.

This season why not give the gift of raw for a tasty meal-time treat that promotes their overall health. Kristen says I love Stella and Chewy’s because they are the leader in raw pet food, and their freeze dried raw offerings like their toppers, meals and treats makes it easier than ever to feed your pets a raw food diet like nature intended.

Another one of Kristen’s favorites is Pet Smart’s the newly released Merry and Bright collection. With this new pet apparel, pet parents can really get their cats and dogs involved in the holiday celebration by dressing them up in a cozy pair of flannel pj’s or fun sweater or festive costume. She says your pet will be the hit of the holiday party wearing one of these Merry and Bright outfits.

Like humans, pets are also susceptible to carbon monoxide poisoning and they may even feel the effects before we feel them. Kristen recommends that everyone get a Kidde ten-year worry-free CO alarm. It has a built-in battery, so you never have to charge it, it has peak level memory, it tells you when it’s time to replace it and Kidde, which is trusted leader in safety for the whole family, including pets, did a survey that showed that a third of pet homes do not have a CO alarm. Kristen says that is important, not only to protect not only your pets, but your human family too.

A fun toy for you pet is the Chuckit fetch and fold launcher. Kristen says it is very similar to the original Chuckit launcher but now it has a convenient design that allows you to fold it in half so you can put it in your back pocket or purse and take it with you wherever you go with your dog.

For more information go to tipsontv.com

