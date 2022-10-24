Watch Now
AM Buffalo

Actions

Relax and rejuvenate at JNR Hair Salon and Day Spa

Posted at 6:11 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 18:11:11-04

Happiness starts with you. Too often you spread yourself thin between work, home and family, and at the end of the day you're left exhausted. You can't take care of everyone else if you fail to take care of yourself. That's why JNR Salon & Spa is here to help. Discover how their beauty and spa services can help transform and rejuvenate you!

JNR Hair Salon and Day Spa is located right in downtown Buffalo at 13E Mohawk Street. You can easily set up your appt at: shopjnrsalon.com or give them a call at 716-424-1432.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
SeeItOn7-Halloween-1280x720-Social.jpg

Share your Halloween pictures with 7 News!