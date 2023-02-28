Reinventing Reality at the Buffalo Museum of Science

There are so many exciting things going on over at the Buffalo Museum of Science. One of which is Reinventing Reality. Marisa Wigglesworth, president/CEO says it is a great way to showcase innovative emerging science and technology. The exhibit breaks down what goes into giving virtual reality experiences so not only do you engage in virtual reality games and programs but there are components that help the visitor understand what goes into that, understanding the science behind it and hopefully inspire some future virtual reality scientists.

Troy Paisley, director of museum programs and experiences tells us it is fun place to visit because it all about the experience. He says they not only want people to see science, learn science but to also have fun and to truly experience science.

For tickets and more information visit: sciencebuff.org