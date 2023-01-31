Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve loves Winter

Friends of Reinstein Woods is a volunteer-led, nonprofit organization that supports the environmental education programs offered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at Reinstein Woods. They provide vital financial and volunteer support for programs aimed at school children, teachers, youth from underserved neighborhoods, and the general public. They also support stewardship projects designed to protect and restore the natural habitats at Reinstein Woods.

Emily and Mercedes visited Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve today and talked with Meaghan Boice-Green, the center director. She tells us there is about 292 acres there where you can walk on several miles of trails. The trails are open 365 days a year, so it is a great place to visit year-round. Reinstein Woods also has an education center and bathrooms for people to use.

This Saturday from noon to 4pm Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve is celebrating everything winter during their Winter Wonderland in the Woods. You will be able to do a lot of fun activities outside and well as getting warm inside.

Michael Adriaansen, environmental educator at Reinstein Wood Nature Preserve shows us the equipment for cross-country skiing and how it is different from downhill skiing and gives Emily and Mercedes a lesson on how to cross-country ski. Check out how they did.